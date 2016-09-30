Here are the latest catch figures for pools on the Columbia River:

The Dalles Pool creel surveys taken Sept. 19-25 – Three bank anglers caught no sturgeon; one boat with four anglers released 32 sturgeon; 17 bank anglers caught two steelhead and released one; 50 boats with 122 anglers caught 56 adult chinook, 12 jack chinook, two coho and three steelhead, and released two chinook and one steelhead; one boat with one angler released 20 bass.

Bonneville Pool creel surveys taken Sept. 19-25 – One boat with three anglers released 13 sturgeon; 20 bank anglers caught no salmon or steelhead; 175 boats with 507 anglers caught 280 adult chinook, 39 jack chinook, three coho and one steelhead, and released one chinook; two boats with three anglers released 15 bass.

John Day Pool creel surveys taken Sept. 19-25 – Four boats with seven anglers released 16 sturgeon; two bank anglers caught no salmon or steelhead; five boats with 10 anglers released one steelhead; four boats with seven anglers released 22 walleye; two boats with three anglers released 45 bass.