Here is the latest Columbia River fishing report between McNary and Walla Walla from Paul Hoffarth, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist.

Steelhead fishing continues to improve in the Columbia River between McNary and the Walla Walla River. Anglers averaged 16 hours per steelhead this past week, down from 23 hours per fish last week. Boat anglers averaged a little less than a steelhead per boat (0.7), 18 hours/fish. Roughly two-thirds of the steelhead caught have been hatchery origin.

State Fish and Wildlife staff interviewed 349 anglers with 59 steelhead caught last week. Based on the data collected, 327 steelhead were caught and 196 hatchery steelhead were harvested from 1,597 anglers this past week.

There have been 4,638 angler trips for steelhead/salmon in the McNary area through Oct. 9 with a catch of 355 hatchery steelhead, 44 adult chinook, 25 chinook jacks, and three coho. Approximately 44 percent of the steelhead harvested are likely B run fish, greater than 31 inches in length and weighing over 10 pounds.

Fall chinook and steelhead passage through McNary Dam is declining with just over 1,000 of each species currently crossing McNary daily. Salmon fishing is just about over for the fall, but steelhead fishing should remain good for a few more weeks.