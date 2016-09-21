SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 153 boat anglers kept 10 adult and 5 jack Chinook, 14 steelhead, 4 adult and 10 jack coho and released 46 adult and 3 jack Chinook and 3 adult and 1 jack coho. 142 bank anglers kept 9 adult and 1 jack Chinook, 8 steelhead, 3 adult coho and released 22 adult and 3 jack Chinook and 1 adult coho.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 761 fall Chinook adults, 54 jacks, 292 summer-run steelhead, 50 spring Chinook adults, one jack, one mini-jack, 672 coho adults, 464 jacks, and 34 cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 20 spring Chinook adults, 70 coho adults and 38 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle, 25 spring Chinook adults, 23 coho adults and 17 coho jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood, and 435 fall Chinook adults, 39 jacks, 489 coho adults, 404 coho jacks and 16 cutthroat trout into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 2,510 cubic feet per second on Monday, September 19. Visibility is at 12 feet and water temperature is 55 F.

Kalama River – 37 bank anglers kept 1 steelhead and released 3 adult Chinook and 1 steelhead. (Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement Creel Summary).

East Fork Lewis River – No effort. (Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement Creel Summary).

Mainstem Lewis River – 1 bank and 2 boat anglers had no catch.

North Fork Lewis River – 10 boat anglers kept 1 adult Chinook and 2 adult coho and released 7 adult and 1 jack Chinook. 80 bank anglers kept 4 adult coho and released 10 adult and 1 jack Chinook and 1 steelhead.

On the mainstem and North Fork Lewis rivers, any Chinook, adipose fin clipped or not, may be retained effective September 24.

Drano Lake – 114 boat anglers kept 41 adult and 1 jack Chinook, 3 adult coho, and 13 steelhead and released 12 steelhead, 1 adult and 1 jack Chinook, and 1 adult coho.

Effective October 1, anglers may fish for SALMON and STEELHEAD with two poles with a Two-Pole Endorsement and each angler aboard a vessel may deploy SALMON and STEELHEAD angling gear until the daily limit for all anglers aboard has been achieved. Barbed hooks will be allowed October 1 through December 31

The lake will be closed to all fishing from 6 pm Tuesdays to 6 pm Wednesdays in October

Klickitat River – 4 boat anglers kept 3 adult Chinook. 25 bank anglers kept 3 adult Chinook and released 3 adult Chinook. Based upon reports, sporadic success by bank anglers.

Buoy 10 – Still some coho and a few Chinook being caught here but more attention is starting towards crabbing.

The MSF for Chinook is scheduled to go through September 22 and then Chinook retention be closed from September 23 through 30.

Effective October 1, the salmonid daily limit increases to 6 fish of which 2 may be adult salmon or one adult salmon and one hatchery steelhead. Salmon minimum size is 12 inches. Any Chinook, adipose fin clipped or not, may be retained. Release all salmon other than Chinook and hatchery coho.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam

Sections 1 to 4: During last week’s non-Mark Selective Fishery (MSF) above the Warrior Rock line we sampled 1,949 salmonid anglers (including 679 boats) with 558 adult and 54 jack Chinook, 12 adult and 1 jack coho, and 7 steelhead. All but 5 (99%) of the adult Chinook were kept.

Half of the adult coho and all of the steelhead were kept.

Sections 5 to 10: During last week’s MSF below the Warrior Rock line we sampled 670 salmonid anglers (including 196 boats) with 184 adult and 4 jack Chinook, 9 steelhead, and 4 adult coho. 46 (25%) of the adult Chinook were kept.

Three (75%) of the adult coho and all of the steelhead were kept.

The MSF for Chinook is scheduled to go through September 22 and then Chinook retention will be closed from September 23 through 30. Effective October 1, two adult Chinook, fin clipped or not, may be retained.



Bonneville Pool – 26 boat anglers kept 5 adult Chinook and released 1 steelhead.

Hanford Reach – Fall Chinook fishing in the Hanford Reach area continues to improve with boats averaging a Chinook per boat this past week. Best fishing was in the Vernita area at 1.5 Chinook per boat, followed by Ringold (1.3 fish /boat), White Bluffs (1.2 fish /boat), and Snyder (0.6 fish /boat).

WDFW staff interviewed 2,130 anglers from 893 boats and 127 bank anglers (Ringold access area) with a harvest of 1,136 adult Chinook and 102 jacks. Daily boat counts ranged from 111 to 530. An estimated 2,548 adult Chinook and 193 jacks were harvested this past week.

Through September 18, an estimated 3,776 adult Chinook and 357 jacks have been harvested in the Hanford Reach from 14,051 angler trips.

Large numbers of fall Chinook continue to be counted moving upstream through the McNary fish ladders. The first in-season run update for the Hanford Reach was calculated this week. The in-season update for the Hanford Reach natural origin (wild) adult fall Chinook is 126,803 well below the forecast but still a strong return. In-season updates will be calculated weekly through mid-October.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Boat anglers are catch-and-releasing good numbers of legal size fish from Camas/Washougal downstream to Longview.

WALLEYE

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Walleye fishing has cooled in the Camas/Washougal area.

TROUT

Mineral Lake – No report on angling success. September 30 is the last day to fish there for the year.