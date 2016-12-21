The state Fish and Wildlife Commission recently met to discuss and resolve some wildlife issues in Washington.

A hot topic of discussion among sport salmon anglers on the Lower Columbia River is a reform policy adopted in 2013 to restructure salmon fisheries, and a transition period that is supposed to end this year.

The policy worked between Washington and Oregon fisheries managers was created to promote conservation of salmon and steelhead, prioritize sport salmon fishing in Lower Columbia and transition gill-net fisheries into off-channel areas like Youngs Bay just above the mouth of the river near Astoria that were stocked with hatchery salmon.

The policy also would increase hatchery fish releases in these areas, and boosting commercial fishing through the use of alternative fishing gear.

Comments were taken for the next phase, and options under consideration are extending the transition period of current plan; adopting the Oregon Fish and Wildlife staff proposal for “rebalancing” commercial and recreational benefits for spring and summer chinook; and follow the current policy, which would end the transition period Dec. 31, 2016.

Also asked during the meeting on behalf of the commission was state Fish and Wildlife staff to give an economic analysis of each option, and to analyze an additional option that would explicitly allow a gill-net fishery for upriver bright fall chinook upstream from the Lewis River in 2017 and 2018.

To view the updated proposal, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/fisheries/lower_columbia/options.html.

Written comments and other proposals will be taken until Jan. 6, and public feedback will be accepted during a meeting on Jan. 13-14 at the state Fish and Wildlife office in Vancouver.

The commission also approved nine saltwater sport-fishing rules that will begin in July of the 2017 fishing season.

They include requiring vessels fishing for bottomfish or halibut in Puget Sound to carry a descending device that enable anglers to safely return rockfish to deep water. This has been a debate since many rockfish species in Puget Sound and other marine waters are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Other rule changes can be viewed at http://wdfw.wa.gov/news/.

The commission also reduced the sensitive species protective status of bald eagles and peregrine falcons since both have shown a steady recovery since the 1970s. The two species still remain protected under federal law.