SALMON/STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 9 boat anglers kept 3 adult coho. 80 bank anglers kept 5 adult coho and released 1 adult Chinook, 1 adult coho, and 1 jack coho.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 1,033 coho adults, 99 jacks, one fall Chinook adult, five summer-run steelhead, four winter-run steelhead and 13 cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 151 coho adults and 20 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle and they also released 127 coho adults, six coho jacks and and one cutthroat trout at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 415 coho adults, 34 coho jacks, one fall Chinook adult, six cutthroat trout and one winter-run steelhead into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. They released 212 coho adults, 23 jacks and one cutthroat trout into Lake Scanewa above Cowlitz Falls Dam.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 12,300 cubic feet per second on Monday, December 5. Visibility is nine feet and water temperature is 48.9 degrees F.

Mainstem Lewis River – 1 bank angler had no catch.

North Fork Lewis River – 2 bank anglers had no catch. 3 boat anglers kept 2 adult Chinook and 1 adult coho and released 1 adult Chinook and 1 adult coho.