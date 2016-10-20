Anglers looking to catch a salmon or steelhead on the Columbia River mainstem should make plans to go sooner than later.

State Fish and Wildlife in Wahsington and Oregonm, and the Technical Advisory Committee fishery managers have decided to close sport salmon and steelhead fishing starting Saturday, Oct. 22 on the Columbia from Buoy 10 near the mouth to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco.

Many stretches of the Columbia were originally scheduled to close on Sunday, Oct. 23 or Monday, Oct. 31 or Saturday, Dec. 31, but the new ruling was created after the latest in-season update showed a decline in the fall chinook run that includes the Endangered Species Act-listed Snake River wild chinook.

The return is tracking at 71 percent of the preseason forecast of 579,600 chinook. Coho and steelhead returns have seen a downward trend compared to preseason forecasts.

The total sport and treaty catches have passed the allowable catch limit for upriver bright chinook, and to prevent any additional impacts it was decided to shutdown the fisheries.

Here is a look at how fish returns are tracking through this week:

Fall Chinook

Passage at Bonneville Dam since August 1 totals 436,139 adult fall Chinook. Daily passage has dropped to several hundred adults and the run appears to be nearing completion.

The S. v OR Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) met October 17 to review upriver salmon and steelhead returns and again downgraded the fall Chinook return.

Given pre-season forecasted abundance of lower river stocks and the current in-season projection for upriver stocks, TAC now estimates 701,100 adult fish will return to the Columbia River, including 412,700 upriver bright (URB) Chinook (71% of pre-season forecast) and 45,200 Bonneville Pool Hatchery (BPH) tule Chinook (45% of pre-season forecast).

Steelhead

Passage at Bonneville Dam since July 1 totals 170,436 upriver summer steelhead.

TAC currently estimates a steelhead run of 171,200 fish to Bonneville Dam, which is less than the preseason forecast of 256,200 fish.

The in-season forecast includes 129,200 Group A stock (including 31,900 wild) and 42,000 Group B stock (including 6,400 wild).

BONUS FACTOID: The lower Columbia mainstem steelhead sport catch below Bonneville Dam in August and September (1,773 fish kept) was the lowest for those two months since 1984 when 1,747 fish were kept.

Coho