Columbia River Weekend Fishing Opportunities reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

White sturgeon retention is open in Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary pools until the respective guidelines of 325 (divided between winter and summer fishery), 100 and 105 legal white sturgeon are met. Angling effort has increased with the improving weather. We advise that anglers check weather conditions before driving to the gorge.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

SALMON, STEELHEAD AND SHAD

Salmonid catch and effort is low and the water conditions are poor. If you do decide to venture out, be mindful of large woody debris floating down the river.

Gorge Bank: No report.

Gorge Boats: No report.

Troutdale Boats: No report.

Portland to Westport Bank: Weekly checking showed no catch for three bank anglers.

Portland to Westport Boats: Weekend checking showed no catch for one boat (two anglers).

Estuary Bank (Clatsop Spit to Wauna Powerlines): No report.

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Wauna Powerlines): No report.

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for four bank anglers.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for two bank anglers.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed two sublegal sturgeon released for four bank anglers; and three legal and 78 sublegal sturgeon released for 11 boats (31 anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed one legal white sturgeon kept, plus one sublegal sturgeon released for four bank anglers; and one oversize and 21 sublegal sturgeon released for four boats (13 anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for 21 bank anglers; and one oversize and four sublegal sturgeon released for 13 boats (28 anglers).

WALLEYE

The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed nine walleye kept, plus one walleye released for five boats (12 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed five walleye kept, plus 23 walleye released for 16 boats (33 anglers).