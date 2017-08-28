McKenna Woodford had 18 kills and 17 digs, leading the Washington State volleyball team to a victory over Howard in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25).
WASHINGTON, D.C. — McKenna Woodford had 18 kills and 17 digs, leading the Washington State volleyball team to a victory over Howard in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25).
Alexis Dirige had 36 digs for the Cougars, who improved to 2-0.
Tamia Dockery had 31 assists and 16 digs for Howard (1-3).
Washington State jumped to an 8-3 lead in the opening set and held on to take a 1-0 lead.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- UW's Azeem Victor, Austin Joyner suspended for season opener at Rutgers
After Howard tied the match at 1-1, Washington State quickly took control in the third game.
The fourth game was close throughout, but the Cougars finally prevailed.
Jessica Young had a team-high 11 kills for Howard and teammate Khaila Donaldson registered 13 digs and eight kills.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.