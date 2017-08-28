McKenna Woodford had 18 kills and 17 digs, leading the Washington State volleyball team to a victory over Howard in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25).

WASHINGTON, D.C. — McKenna Woodford had 18 kills and 17 digs, leading the Washington State volleyball team to a victory over Howard in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25).

Alexis Dirige had 36 digs for the Cougars, who improved to 2-0.

Tamia Dockery had 31 assists and 16 digs for Howard (1-3).

Washington State jumped to an 8-3 lead in the opening set and held on to take a 1-0 lead.

After Howard tied the match at 1-1, Washington State quickly took control in the third game.

The fourth game was close throughout, but the Cougars finally prevailed.

Jessica Young had a team-high 11 kills for Howard and teammate Khaila Donaldson registered 13 digs and eight kills.