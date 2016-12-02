WSU (22-12) ended the year with 22 wins, the most in 14 seasons and tied for fifth best in WSU history.

The No. 25 Washington State volleyball team fell in three sets to No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament before 5,898 fans in Madison.

The Badgers (27-4) won with set scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.

WSU (22-12) ended the year with 22 wins, the most in 14 seasons and tied for fifth-best in WSU history. This was the 11th NCAA tournament appearance for the Cougars, and WSU coach Jen Greeny has been involved in seven of those appearances: three as a player, three as an assistant coach and in 2016 as the head coach.

Kyra Holt led the Cougars with 12 kills and had six digs. Taylor Mims added five kills and one block. Claire Martin and Hailey Bethune each had three blocks. Alexis Dirige and Tani Stephens had nine digs each. Haley MacDonald and Nicole Rigoni combined for 25 assists. Dirige had the lone Cougar ace of the match.

The Badgers hit .248 for the match and held WSU to a .067 hitting percentage. Wisconsin outhit WSU 42 to 29 in kills, and outdug the Cougs 43 to 37. The most stinging statistic was the Cougars’ six team blocks to the Badgers’ 13 blocks.

“Wisconsin is a good team but we just kind of fell off on the blocking part and we just needed to be more disciplined,” Holt said.

She added: “I’m very proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished this year.”

Women’s soccer

Northwest University’s postseason run ended in the semifinals of the NAIA national championships with a 6-0 loss to Northwestern Ohio (22-2-1) in Orange Beach, Ala. The Eagles (14-6-2) yielded three goals in each half.

“I think the toll of a long and tough season caught up with us,” NU coach Bryan Chud said. “This was a tough way to end the season. … No unseeded team as ever made it to the final four, so that in itself was a huge accomplishment.”

Golf

Former Husky Sadena Parks shot a 5-under 67 and was tied for fourth place after three rounds at the final stage of the LPGA qualifying tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. Parks was at 8-under 208.

Two other former Huskies were tied for 51st place at 1-over 217: Charlotte Thomas (73) and Ying Luo (70). Erynne Lee of Silverdale (69) was tied for 91st at 5-over 221, and former Cougar Kim Welch (74) was tied for 101st at 6-over 222.

Volleyball

Outside hitter Abby Phelps had 12 kills and 23 digs to lead third-seeded Western Washington to 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 sweep of second-seeded Cal State San Bernardino (25-5) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II West Regional in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Vikings (23-7) have won 18 of their past 19 matches and will face either Northwest Nazarene or Alaska Anchorage in Saturday’s final.

Hockey

Scott Eansor scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Kootenay Ice 4-3 at Sho­Ware Center in Kent. Matthew Wedman and Ethan Bear also scored goals for the T-birds (14-9-2-1).

• Patrick Bajkov had a hat trick as the Everett Silvertips beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 at Xfinity Arena in Everett. Kevin Davis also scored for the Silvertips (20-3-4-0), who lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.