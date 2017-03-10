The Blues men up their record to 30-0, remaining the last unbeaten men’s college basketball team in the nation.

The only undefeated men’s college basketball team in the nation stayed that way.

The Whitman Blues (30-0) defeated the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys 102-82 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III national championships in Marietta, Ohio, Friday afternoon.

The Blues play Saturday at 4 p.m. against Rochester (24-4), N.Y., which beat host Marietta 85-80.

Tim Howell scored 24 points to lead Whitman, which had 24 steals. Joey Hewitt added 21.

Whitman pulled away in the second half. After the Cowboys (24-7), who are from Abilene, Texas, had rallied to tie the game 55-55 with 16:25 remaining, the Blues went on a 27-13 run to take control.

The Cowboys, who were led by the 22 points of Justin Jones, shot 63.5 percent from the floor but had 30 turnovers.

Whitman’s season ended in the Sweet 16 last year, falling to eventual national champion University of St. Thomas (Minn.).

The Whitman women (26-4) also won their Sweet 16 game, beating Trinity, of San Antonio, 69-59 in St. Paul, Minn.

Emily Rommel had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blues, and Casey Poe added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Micah Weaver scored 16 for the Tigers (28-2) who had their 14-game winning streak snapped.

The Blues will play St. Thomas (30-0), which beat Marymount, Va., 62-55, on Saturday at 4 p.m.