The undefeated Whitman men’s basketball team came back from an 11-point deficit in the second half to defeat Rochester, N.Y., 91-87 on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio, and advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Blues (31-0) will play Babson (Mass.) in the national semifinals.

The Whitman women, however, saw its season end in the quarterfinals, losing to undefeated St. Thomas (Minn.) 65-48 in St. Paul, Minn.

The Whitman men trailed much of the second half, and were down 53-42 after a three-pointer by Rochester with 16:33 remaining. But the Blues fought back and led 90-87 when Rochester missed a contested three-pointer with seconds left that could have tied the score.

Jack Stewart scored 22 to lead Whitman, and was 5 of 9 from three-point range.

Austin Butler had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Blues.

Babson (29-2) earned its berth in the Final Four with a 102-79 victory over Keene State (22-10).

The Whitman women never led against St. Thomas (31-0). The Blues were trailing by nine when the Tommies made a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, giving them a 48-36 advantage.

Whitman (26-5) never got any closer than 12 points in the final period.

Chelsi Brewer and Alysse Ketner each scored 10 points to lead Whitman, which shot 27.4 percent from the field (17 of 62). The B lues were 0 of 15 from three-point range.

St. Thomas shot 38.8 percent from the floor (19 of 49) and was 33.3 percent from three-point range (7 of 21).

Kaitlin Langer had 18 points and 19 rebounds to lead St. Thomas.