KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Emily Webster perfectly placed a free kick inside the top right corner of the goal in the 76th minute to lift Western Washington to a 3-2 victory over Grand Valley State and the Vikings’ first-ever Division II national championship in women’s soccer.

The win came against the three-time defending national champions and allowed the Vikings (24-0-1) to finish the season with 24 consecutive victories.

The championship was the 10th team national championship in Western Washington history (nine NCAA, one NAIA), joining the 2012 men’s basketball Division II title, seven consecutive rowing national titles from 2005-11 and the 1988 NAIA softball national championship.

“We are all really excited on winning the national championship. I am just really proud of these players for what they have accomplished,” coach Travis Connell said. “This championship means a lot to the players, to our staff, to our university and to the city of Bellingham.”

In her final collegiate soccer match, senior midfielder Caitlyn Jobanek scored twice, giving the Vikings the lead both times. The Lakers, however, found an equalizer both times to tie the score 2-2.

Webster’s goal gave the Vikings the lead for good, and allowed them to beat Grand Valley State by the same score that the Lakers beat the Vikings in the semifinals last year.