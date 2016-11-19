Pac-12 and Regional champion Amy-Eloise Neale of Washington was eighth Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Ind.

The Huskies women finished 12th.

Upsets abounded in both races, as the 12th-ranked Oregon women’s team shocked everyone by pulling out a one-point victory over No. 5 Michigan, 125 to 126, and unanimous No. 1 Colorado settled for third with 134 points. The Huskies scored 352 points for 12th, having beaten Oregon in three previous meetings.

Neale’s time for 6,000 meters was 19:58. Missouri’s Karissa Schweizer was the surprise winner in 19:41.

In the men’s race, Michael Williams was 30th to lead Washington State to 14th place, the highest Cougar finish in 32 years.

Men’s basketball

Trevor Hill scored 21 points for Dixie State (1-3), including the decisive free throws with 0.9 seconds left in a 74-72 overtime win against Seattle Pacific (2-2) in the Oak Harbor Freight Lines Classic at Brougham Pavilion.

In another tournament game, Minnesota State earned a 104-93 victory over Central Washington (3-1). Dom Hunter led the Wildcats with 27 points.

Women’s basketball

Erica Pagano scored 12 points, leading Seattle Pacific (4-0) over Azusa Pacific 75-49 in the West Region Crossover Classic in Bellingham.

• Eastern Washington toppled Furman 68-56 for its first win of the season in the Preseason WNIT consolation bracket in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Ashli Payne scored 20 points for the Eagles (1-2).

Women’s soccer

Northwest University (14-6-2) beat eighth-ranked Biola 2-0 in La Mirada, Calif., to earn a trip to the next round of the NAIA national championships against Ottawa in Orange Beach, Ala.

Volleyball

Colleen Hannigan had 10 kills and 11 digs as host Seattle Pacific (11-17, 7-13 GNAC) ended its season with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 victory over Alaska Fairbanks.

Hockey

The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the host Everett Silvertips 2-1. Lucas Skrumeda scored the only goal for Everett (15-3-4-0).

• Ryan Hughes scored in overtime to give the host Portland Winterhawks a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds (10-8-1-1).