Washington’s Amy-Eloise Neale captured the Pac-12 cross country championship Friday in Tucson, Ariz.

Washington’s Amy-Eloise Neale captured the Pac-12 cross country championship Friday in Tucson, Ariz.

Neale won a three-woman battle to the finish line at the Randolph North Golf Course, finishing in 20 minutes, 22.9 seconds.

Neale, a junior from Snohomish, led the second-ranked Huskies to a second-place finish behind national No. 1 Colorado. It’s Washington’s best Pac-12 finish on the women’s side since they were runners-up in 2011. The UW’s Charlotte Prouse was sixth in 20:32.

Colorado won the men’s race as well. Washington State was fifth and Washington seventh.

O B Harbor dies

O B Harbor, 2016 Emerald Downs Horse of the Meeting, died suddenly Tuesday from a twisted intestine, owner Jody Peetz said. The 4-year-old Oregon-bred was resting at his offseason home near Yakima when stricken by colic. Peetz said a necropsy revealed a twisted intestine.

Trained by Chris Stenslie, O B Harbor enjoyed a remarkable 2016 season at Emerald Downs, reeling off four victories, including triumphs in the Governor’s Stakes, Budweiser Stakes and Mount Rainier Stakes.

“He had all the talent in the world and tons of heart,” Peetz said of O B Harbor. “He was the complete package and we loved him. It’s a terrible loss.”

Hockey

The Seattle Thunderbirds opened a six-game road trip by defeating Swift Current 2-1. Ryan Gropp and Ethan Bear scored goals for Seattle (4-5-0-1). T-birds goalie Rylan Toth made 29 saves.

Volleyball

Completing a stretch of four road Pac-12 matches over eight days, No. 7 Washington beat California (8-13, 2-9) at Haas Pavilion 25-18, 25-23, 25-19. The Huskies (19-3, 9-3) had four players with seven or more kills, and setter Bailey Tanner had 34 assists and 10 digs.

• Host and 17th-ranked Stanford (14-6, 8-4 Pac-12) defeated No. 18 Washington State 25-18, 25-21, 25-21. Kyra Holt led the Cougars (17-6, 7-4) with 11 kills and 10 digs.

Women’s soccer

Seattle University closed the regular season with a 3-1 win at Utah Valley. Natasha Howe tallied a hat trick as the Redhawks (12-5-1, 7-0) extended their regular-season Western Athletic Conference unbeaten streak to 24 matches.