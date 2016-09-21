For the first time in seven years and the first time in Seattle in 15 years, the Washington volleyball team was upset by rival Washington State.

For the first time in seven years and the first time in Seattle in 15 years, the Washington volleyball team was upset by rival Washington State.

The Cougars handed the fourth-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season 16-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, snapping UW’s 19-match home winning streak.

The Huskies had a set-point chance at 24-23 in the third set to take a 2-1 lead, but WSU swung the momentum with three straight points.

Washington (10-1, 0-1 Pac-12) was virtually even statistically with Washington State (11-2, 1-0). Both teams hit .181 and Washington State finished with 57 kills compared to 56 for the Huskies. The Cougars had been holding opponents to a Pac-12-leading .110 percentage, so while the Huskies outdid that, it was still their lowest hitting mark of the season.

“Washington State played a great match,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “They executed extremely well. I think we’re feeling the weight of our habits now. Little things take on a different meaning when they cost you a match, so we’ve got a great opportunity to learn.”

Courtney Scwhan led the Huskies with 15 kills and 12 digs, and Crissy Jones added 10 kills and seven digs. Avie Niece had six kills on nine attempts without an error for a .667 attack percentage. Kara Bajema had a career-high 12 block assists.

Kyra Holt’s 21 kills and 14 digs were instrumental for WSU. Holt became just the fifth Cougar to reach 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career. McKenna Woodford added 12 kills.

“It feels amazing. I have no words to express how this win feels,” Holt said. “We kept working in practice and pushing each other to new levels. We have a belief in the team and a connection with everyone. It’s awesome.”

Jen Greeny earned her first victory over the Huskies as the Cougars coach.

Golf

PGA professional Tim Feenstra from Seattle leads the Pacific Northwest PGA Professional Championship by two strokes at Astoria Golf and Country Club. Ryan Malby from Whitefish, Mont., was in second place.

Feenstra made seven birdies and no bogeys in his 7-under 65. He was at 10-under 134 for the tournament. Chuck Milne from Vancouver, Wash., and Corey Prugh of Spokane were three shots back.