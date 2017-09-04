The host Washington women’s soccer team defeated New Mexico 1-0 in overtime Monday, taking home the Husky Invitational championship on a Kimberly Keever goal in the 94th minute.

The Huskies (4-2-0) won both of their games over the holiday weekend.

Sarah Shimer matched her 2016 total with her third shutout of the season and second straight, making two saves against New Mexico (3-3-0) to run her scoreless streak to 184 minutes.

Keever’s game-winner came midway through the first overtime period. Dominique Bond-Flasza knocked the ball back into the box after a weak clearance. Keever was there and got her head on it to redirect it over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Manthei scores 4 goals for SU

Leahi Manthei scored a Division I school-record four goals as Seattle University rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 5-3 at Idaho. The win puts SU (3-2-0) on a three-game win streak and marks the program’s first comeback from a two-goal deficit in Division I history. Holly Rothering scored the Redhawks’ other goal.