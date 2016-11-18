The Huskies got their first win in Boulder since 2012, having missed the trip last season and getting upset in 2013 and 2014.

A huge run by the No. 8 Washington volleyball team over the latter half of the fourth set snuffed out any chances of a Colorado comeback and gave the Huskies their fourth win in a row, 25-23, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15, Friday night in Boulder, Colo.

Washington (23-4, 13-4 Pac-12) had huge matches from Crissy Jones and Kara Bajema and setter Bailey Tanner kept the offense clicking with 55 assists.

The Huskies got their first win in Boulder since 2012, having missed the trip last season and getting upset in 2013 and 2014. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Huskies saw the Buffaloes (13-14, 5-12) get hot and come back to take the third set.

Colorado took a 9-4 lead in set four. But Washington roared back with 21 of the final 27 points of the match, including a final 10-1 run, to seal the victory.

The win keeps UW a half-game behind UCLA for the Pac-12 lead.

Jones delivered 18 kills on a .432 attack percentage and served up three aces, but her defense was just as impressive. Jones set a career high with 22 digs. Washington outdug Colorado 70-59 and UW is 14-0 when leading in digs.

The Huskies hit .294 for the match and held Colorado to .188. Tanner frequently found Bajema, who was equally adept at quick sets in the middle and running behind Tanner for slide kills. Bajema finished with a career-high 14 kills, making just one error on 22 attempts to hit .591, and adding a team-high seven blocks. Tanner also frequently found Courtney Schwan and Tia Scambray, who both finished with 13 kills.

SPU men fall

Minnesota State (2-1) defeated the Seattle Pacific men 78-69 on the first day of the Oak Harbor Freight Lines Classic at Brougham Pavilion.

The Falcons (2-1) lost for the first time under new coach Grant Leep after opening the season with home wins over Humboldt State and Hawaii-Hilo.

Coleman Wooten had 24 points and 16 rebounds for SPU, which had a 48-43 edge on the boards. Freshman Sharif Khan was the only other Falcon in double figures with 14 points.

Central defeated Dixie in Friday’s first game, 99-95 in overtime.

Dom Hunter led the Wildcats with 33 points. Naim Ladd added 25 points and made all five of his three-pointers in the second half when the Wildcats battled back from an 11-point deficit to force overtime.

SPU women win

BELLINGHAM — Erica Pagano scored 14 points, Courtney Hollander had 14 rebounds and Seattle Pacific kept UC San Diego 40 points below its scoring average in a 62-45 victory at the West Region Crossover Classic women’s basketball tournament.

The victory in the Whatcom Community College Pavilion gave SPU a 3-0 start and was its first against a ranked team since downing Humboldt State in the opening round of the 2015 NCAA West Regionals.

Pagano hit 6 of 9 from the floor. Hollander added 13 points for her first double-double of the season.

Women’s basketball

Elon defeated Eastern Washington 77-56 in the Preseason WNIT consolation bracket in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Delaney Hodgins scored 14 points for the Eagles (0-2), who play another game Saturday.