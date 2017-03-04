Sydney Wiese scores 19 points and Lynnwood native Mikayla Pivec adds 15 to help the Beavers advance to the championship game of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament at KeyArena.

In a rematch of last year’s Pac-12 women’s basketball championship game, top-seeded Oregon State rode a strong fourth quarter in its Pac-12 semifinal game on Saturday night to hold off fourth-seeded UCLA and advance to the title game Sunday night at KeyArena.

After allowing the Bruins (23-8) to hang around for most of the night, Oregon State (29-3) got a pair of three-pointers and free throws from senior point guard Sydney Wiese and a hard-fought layup from Lynnwood native Mikayla Pivec to outscore UCLA 12-5 in the final two minutes and earn the right to defend its conference tournament championship.

The Beavers will face the winner of the Stanford-Oregon semifinal, which followed OSU’s game.

Wiese had 19 points, while Pivec was Oregon State’s second-leading scorer, with 15.

“Oregon State is a real good team, they were the No. 1 seed for reason,” UCLA coach Cori Close said of the Beavers, who are in the conference tournament title game for the third time in four years. “Second half, they out-executed us. They got layups, we got misses, I thought that was the telling part and the turning point.”

The Bruins looked most threatening in the second quarter, when All-Pac-12 point guard Jordin Canada put on a show, scoring 14 points to go into the locker room with a team-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

But Canada’s shooting touch dried up after the break as she missed nine of her first 10 shots in the second half.

“I actually thought I was getting good looks, I just wasn’t knocking them down,” said Canada, who finished with a game-high 27 points. “I don’t think they tried to stop me. I just wasn’t making good shots.”

As Canada slumped, the Bruins slumped too, making only 23.1 percent of their shots from the field in the second half as the Beavers began to seize control.

Wiese got the better of Canada in the opening quarter as the Beavers held UCLA’s leading scorer to four points, while Wiese racked up seven points on 3-of-5 shooting to lead Oregon State to a 16-11 lead.

But the second quarter belonged to Canada, who started the Bruins off with a quick and-one layup. Then, as UCLA’s aggressive defense forced four turnovers and drove the Beavers into a 1-for-7 shooting slump, UCLA got things going on offense.

Canada was everywhere as she switched from the artful lane-drive floater, to the mid-range jumper, the fast-break layup and then, a final graceful pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give UCLA a 30-27 lead going into halftime.

But she and her teammates couldn’t keep up the pace.

Oregon State held UCLA to eight points in the third quarter.

“ We were on our heels in the second quarter,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “Give them a lot of credit, they really knocked us on our heels. Gabby (Hanson) gave us control, it started there and ends there, with Gabby.”

Led by center Marie Gulich’s 16 rebounds, the Beavers outrebounded UCLA 50-31, despite having to play a smaller lineup without key reserve Katie McWilliams, a 6-foot-2 forward who has missed both of Oregon State’s Pac-12 tournament games with an injury.