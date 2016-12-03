Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks about a fight with a former Miami Hurricanes teammate.

Not all of ex-rassler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fights were fake ones.

Once, the actor said, he got into a scuffle with Miami Hurricanes teammate (and still friend) Kevin Patrick.

“Me and Kevin were in a coach’s office, and he was talking (stuff), as always, but this time I just lost it,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated. “It was like a movie fight — the desk got turned over, stuff was flying all over the place. We spilled out onto the weight-room floor, still going at it. …

“I decided to pull his tongue out, but I couldn’t quite get a hold of it. Eventually I gave up, the fight ended, and two minutes later we were hugging each other. It was so dumb.”

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Patriots outfit Gronk with protective cone collar to prevent him from licking his incision wound.”

• At TheKicker.com: “OKC joint offering free tacos after each Westbrook triple-double closes.”

Sports quiz

The most feared kicker in sports is:

a) Barcelona’s Lionel Messi

b) the Ravens’ Justin Tucker

c) the Warriors’ Draymond Green

Stat of the Week

Courtesy of blogger TC Chong: The Seahawks are favored by 7 points over Carolina on Sunday — or more than they scored their entire last game.

Talko time

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Sunday’s matchup between the 1-10 49ers and the 2-9 Bears: “Promises to be almost as riveting as Browns vs. bye week.”

• Saints receiver Brandin Cooks, to reporters, on why he expressed frustration over not having a single pass thrown his way in a 49-21 win over the Rams: “Closed mouths don’t get fed.”

• Sign flashed by a Penn State fan at ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday: “We kind of want Bama.”

• Comedy writer Marc Ragovin, on the Braves signing forty-something pitchers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey before moving into their new stadium next season: “What is the name of their new place? Jurassic Park?”

Call him Brownbeard

Meteorologist Scott Sabol of Cleveland’s WJW-TV has amassed quite a beard after vowing not to shave until the Browns won a game this year — or their season ended.

In other words, the forecast calls for a 99 percent chance of whisker showers on Jan. 2.