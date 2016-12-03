Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks about a fight with a former Miami Hurricanes teammate.
Not all of ex-rassler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fights were fake ones.
Once, the actor said, he got into a scuffle with Miami Hurricanes teammate (and still friend) Kevin Patrick.
“Me and Kevin were in a coach’s office, and he was talking (stuff), as always, but this time I just lost it,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated. “It was like a movie fight — the desk got turned over, stuff was flying all over the place. We spilled out onto the weight-room floor, still going at it. …
“I decided to pull his tongue out, but I couldn’t quite get a hold of it. Eventually I gave up, the fight ended, and two minutes later we were hugging each other. It was so dumb.”
Headlines
Most Read Stories
- Arrest of black teen in Wallingford sets off social-media storm
- Huskies not only should be in playoffs, they should be in Fiesta Bowl
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- FAA orders Boeing 787 safety fix: Reboot power once in a while
- Facebook set to double Seattle presence with another big new office
• At SportsPickle.com: “Patriots outfit Gronk with protective cone collar to prevent him from licking his incision wound.”
• At TheKicker.com: “OKC joint offering free tacos after each Westbrook triple-double closes.”
Sports quiz
The most feared kicker in sports is:
a) Barcelona’s Lionel Messi
b) the Ravens’ Justin Tucker
c) the Warriors’ Draymond Green
Stat of the Week
Courtesy of blogger TC Chong: The Seahawks are favored by 7 points over Carolina on Sunday — or more than they scored their entire last game.
Talko time
• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Sunday’s matchup between the 1-10 49ers and the 2-9 Bears: “Promises to be almost as riveting as Browns vs. bye week.”
• Saints receiver Brandin Cooks, to reporters, on why he expressed frustration over not having a single pass thrown his way in a 49-21 win over the Rams: “Closed mouths don’t get fed.”
• Sign flashed by a Penn State fan at ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday: “We kind of want Bama.”
• Comedy writer Marc Ragovin, on the Braves signing forty-something pitchers Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey before moving into their new stadium next season: “What is the name of their new place? Jurassic Park?”
Call him Brownbeard
Meteorologist Scott Sabol of Cleveland’s WJW-TV has amassed quite a beard after vowing not to shave until the Browns won a game this year — or their season ended.
In other words, the forecast calls for a 99 percent chance of whisker showers on Jan. 2.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.