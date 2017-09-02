Eastern Washington’s Aaron Best lost his coaching debut at his alma mater.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nic Shimonek threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start and Texas Tech opened what could be a crucial season for coach Kliff Kingsbury with a 56-10 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Gage Gubrud threw for 207 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Washington, which upset Washington State in last year’s opener on the way to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

Kingsbury improved to 5-0 in openers at his alma mater.

EWU’s Aaron Best lost his coaching debut at his alma mater.

Other games

At La Verne 33, Puget Sound 25

Tanner Diebold threw for 322 yards in his first career start for Puget Sound. AJ Johnson had seven catches for 123 yards and a TD.

Central Washington 34, at Texas A&M Kingsville 10

The Wildcats scored 34 unanswered points to win their season opener for the first time since 2009. Quarterback Reilly Hennessey threw for 144 yards and a TD and rushed for 87 yards.

Whitworth 56, at Central College (Iowa) 13

Ian Kolste passed for 473 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, three to wide receiver Kevin Thomas, as visiting Whitworth rolled to a season-opening win.