Stanford capped off its 20th Pac-12 women’s swimming and diving championship by winning four of six swimming events Saturday on the final day of competition at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Stanford capped off its 20th Pac-12 women’s swimming and diving championship by winning four of six swimming events Saturday on the final day of competition at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Top-ranked Stanford won with 1,587.5 points. No. 2 California was second with 1,392 and No. 5 USC was third with 1,250.5. Washington State was eighth with 334.

Stanford sophomore Simone Manuel, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100-meter freestyle, won the 100-yard freestyle Saturday, then swam the opening leg of the Cardinal’s victorious 400 freestyle relay.

Also on that winning relay for Stanford was freshman Katie Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist who was named the swimmer of the meet.

California’s Kathleen Baker, who won an Olympic silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke last year, won the 200-yard backstroke Saturday.

Other winners Saturday were Stanford’s Megan Byrnes in the 1,650 freestyle, USC’s Riley Scott in the 200 breaststroke, Stanford’s Ella Eastin in the 200 butterfly and Arizona State’s Mara Aiacoboae in platform diving.