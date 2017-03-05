Reserve Alanna Smith scores 18 points to help Cardinal rally from 13 down early and avenge a pair of regular-season losses to top-seeded Oregon State.

Alanna Smith came off the bench – and seemingly out of nowhere – to give the No. 2 seed Stanford women’s basketball team a much-needed offensive boost in Sunday’s Pac-12 tournament title game that turned into a defensive slugfest.

With the sophomore reserve forward scoring 18 points and Karlie Samuelson adding 14, the Cardinal overcame an early 13-point deficit for a 48-43 victory title in front of 6,829 at KeyArena.

The win avenged a pair of losses to No. 1 seed Oregon State in the regular season and prevented the Beavers from becoming the first back-to-back tournament champions since Stanford won seven in a row between 2007-13.

Meanwhile, Stanford won its 12th tournament title and its first since 2015.

The victory puts the Cardinal (27-5) in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when the 64-team bracket is announced March 13.

Smith was the unlikely hero considering the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward scored 8 points in Stanford’s 66-36 quarterfinals win over Washington State and tallied five in a 71-56 victory over Oregon in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Cardinal needed a boost after falling behind 16-3 with 4:31 left in the first period.

Down 13, Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer called timeout and the break in action helped jump start Stanford’s offense. However, the Cardinal trailed 22-12 when the first period ended.

The two stingiest defenses in the Pac-12 – OSU is first allowing 54.3 points per game and Stanford gives up 55.9 — were on full display in the second period as both teams struggled to score.

The Cardinal outscored the Beavers 11-7 in the quarter. OSU managed connected on 3 of 10 shots, including a off-balance, buzzer-beating three-pointer from Wiese as time expired.

Oregon State led 29-23 at the halftime and 36-34 heading into the fourth.

Smith knotted the score at 38-38 with 7:25 in the fourth before senior forward Erica McCall, the tournament MVP, sank a layup on the next possession that gave Stanford its first lead (40-38) since the opening minute.

The Cardinal never relinquished the lead and allowed OSU just one field goal the rest of the way.

Senior guard Sydney Wiese scored 13 points and junior center Marie Gulich had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State (28-5), which shot 32 percent in the game.

Six Pac-12 teams could go dancing

According to ESPN’s Charlie Crème, six Pac-12 teams will make the NCAA tournament including No. 2 seed Stanford, No. 3 Oregon State, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 UCLA No. 7 Arizona State and No. 8 Oregon.

In Crème’s projection, the Huskies will host Big West regular-season champion UC Davis in the first round at Alaska Airlines Arena. UW is in the Bridgeport, CT region along with No. 1 overall seed Connecticut.

Notes

• The Pac-12 all-Tournament team included: Stanford’s Alana Smith, California Kristine Agniwe, UCLA Jordin Canada, Oregon Sabrina Ionesue, and Oregon State’s Sydney Wiese.

• Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott isn’t ruling about someday reuniting the conference’s basketball tournaments, but likes the current arrangement with the men in Las Vegas and the women in Seattle. The league’s deal with KeyArena expires after 2019.

• Storm star Sue Bird and Seattle Reign standout Megan Rapinoe sat courtside at Sunday’s game.