Kasey Reeve scored twice in the second half Thursday, including the 88th-minute game winner that capped Seattle Pacific’s rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat Chico State 3-2 in the first game of the women’s soccer season at Interbay Stadium.

The Falcons (1-0) continued their success in openers as they have started with a loss just once in the past 15 years, compiling a 13-1-1 record during that span.

The visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first half, getting goals in the 12th and 27th minutes.

The Falcons rapidly overcame the two-goal deficit with early second-half goals 2:23 apart. Sophomore defender Megan Nielsen put SPU on the board with an arching attempt from 35 yards out that dipped under the crossbar at 50:41.

At 53:04 Reeve netted the equalizer with a header at the right side of the goalmouth off a long cross from Maddy Booster.

Reeve notched the decisive score at 87:32 after a remarkable hustle play from freshman Clair Neder, who delivered the assist.

SPU men fall

Jeremiah Egujie scored both goals for Chico State and the second, in the 88th minute, was the game winner that sparked a 2-1 win at Seattle Pacific in the men’s soccer season opener at Interbay Stadium.

The Falcons (0-1) fell for just the second time in their past 13 season-opening contests. They claimed an early lead when sophomore Gabriel Weber redirected a Gabe Vellum header into the goal from close range at 15:55.

Women’s soccer

• Top-ranked and defending national champion Western Washington opened the season with a 3-1 road victory over Notre Dame de Namur. Liv Larson, Gabriela Pelogi and Talia Daigle scored for the Vikings.

• Seattle Reign FC acquired Australian international goalkeeper Lydia Williams from the Houston Dash for a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NWSL college draft. Seattle collected the draft pick from the Boston Breakers in a separate transaction.