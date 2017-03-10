Falcons must vacate nine wins from 2015 season.

The NCAA released its findings Friday from an investigation into Seattle Pacific’s self-reported rules violations associated with its women’s soccer program. The NCAA Committee on Infractions assessed penalties against SPU and a former coach, including a two-year probationary period for SPU athletics.

The NCAA findings identified one major violation by the institution and two major violations plus two secondary violations by the former coach of women’s soccer, Chuck Sekyra. SPU’s violation was that it failed to monitor the former coach and the operation of SPU women’s soccer camps, which contributed to making it possible for the coach to commit the other violations.

The Committee on Infractions assessed the following penalties against SPU, some of which incorporate self-imposed corrective measures proposed by SPU:

• Public reprimand and censure.

• Two-year probation from March 10, 2017, through March 9, 2019.

• A fine of $2,500.

• Vacate nine wins from the 2015 season in which one ineligible women’s soccer player competed and vacate her individual records from that season.

• Inform prospective women’s soccer players that the institution is on probation for two years and explain the violations committed.

The penalties do not include scholarship restrictions, a postseason ban, any future player ineligibility or recruiting restrictions. The probationary status is for SPU athletics as a whole, not merely one program.

T-birds beat ’Tips

Ethan Bear scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips 3-2 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Turner Ottenbreit and Alexander True also scored goals for Seattle (43-19-4-2, 92 points). Rylan Toth made 21 saves.

Sean Richards and Connor Dewar scored goals for Everett (40-15-8-3, 91 points). Carter Hart made 19 saves.

Softball

Washington coach Heather Tarr earned her 500th career win as the No. 8 Huskies beat No. 7 Minnesota 3-2 in the UW’s opening game of the Husky Classic. Morganne Flores homered for the Huskies (18-3). Casey Stangel and Kelly Burdick each collected two hits. Sophomore ace Taran Alvelo (11-1) escaped two bases-loaded jams. She went the distance, scattering nine hits.

• Alyssa Reuble of Seattle University threw a perfect game to lead the Redhawks to an 8-0, five-inning win over South Dakota at the Husky Classic. The Redhawks (6-15) also fell 7-0 to Minnesota later in the day.

Baseball

Washington (7-5) had the tying run on base in the ninth inning, but Indiana State’s Austin Conway slammed the door shut and the Sycamores (6-7) held on for a 4-2 win at Husky Ballpark. MJ Hubbs, Jack Meggs and AJ Graffanino had two hits each for UW.

• Eli Morgan pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 15, as Gonzaga (6-6) beat host Cal State Fullerton 1-0.

Women’s tennis

Oregon beat host Washington 4-3 at Bill Quillian Stadium. Nour Abbes, Kenadi Hance and Katarina Kopcalic won singles matches for the Huskies (11-4, 0-1 Pac-12).

Track and field

Washington’s Amy-Eloise Neale ran the second-fastest mile of the day at the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas. The junior from Snohomish had a time of 4:35.38 to advance to the final.

• Seattle Pacific’s Sarah Macdonald, Lani Taylor, Chynna Phan and Mary Charleson finished eighth in the 4,000 distance medley relay at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., in 11:36.02.