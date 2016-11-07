Seattle U gets UCLA in the Division I tournament while Seattle Pacific faces Central Washington.

The Seattle U and Seattle Pacific women’s soccer teams learned their first-round opponents Monday for their respective NCAA tournaments.

Western Athletic Conference champ Seattle U is headed to the Division I tourney for the third time in four years.

The No. 13 seed Redhawks (14-5-1) will play at fourth-seeded UCLA (13-5-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Redhawks and Bruins have never played each other. UCLA won the NCAA title in 2013.

Seattle Pacific is headed to the Division II tournament for the 14th consecutive year, tying West Chester for the longest current DII streak.

The Falcons (11-4-4), the No. 4 seed in the West Region, play fifth-seeded Central Washington (13-5-1) Thursday in Bellingham at 2 p.m. Top-seeded Western Washington (19-0-1) gets the winner on Saturday at 1 p.m.