The freshman was nearly perfect, recording a 9.9 in the meet at Seattle Pacific and completing a season that saw her come a long way.

Seattle Pacific freshman Darian Burns picked the right time to perform her best floor routine of the season.

Punctuating a demanding two-part combination opening pass with a pinpoint landing, Burns went on to record a 9.9 and tie for a gold medal on floor in the individual finals of the USA Gymnastics Collegiate Championships Sunday at SPU’s Brougham Pavilion.

“This is something she’s been building towards all season,” SPU assistant coach Carly Dockendorf said. “She’s been capable of it all season, and to see her put it together at nationals when it really counted, it’s just perfect timing.”

Burns, from Atlanta, tied for the top floor score with Brianna Comport of Bridgeport (Conn.) University in a meet featuring Division II schools and Division I programs that offer no more than 7.5 gymnastics scholarships. Burns is the third SPU gymnast in four years to win a share of a USAG national floor title, joining Ariana Harger (2016) and Kai Tindall (2014), daughter of SPU coach Laurel Tindall.

Texas Woman’s University (Denton, Texas) won the team title Saturday night. SPU, which did not qualify for Saturday’s team finals, finished with the fifth-highest team score in the nine-team field.

On Sunday Kaitlin Green of Cornell won individual gold on two events, bars (9.9) and beam (9.9). Kierstin Sokolowski of Lindenwood (St. Charles, Mo.) took first on vault (9.9375).

After an intrasquad meet in December, Dockendorf challenged Burns in front of her teammates that if she optimized her skills, she could be a national champion.

“You could just see that she had so much potential on all the events, but specifically floor, with her personality and her ability,” Dockendorf recalled. “I told her she could have THAT routine where everyone turned their head to watch.

“It took a little bit of time for her to believe in herself, that she could be that person, but midway through the season it began to resonate with her, and she proved tonight that she could be that routine.”

Burns laughed as she acknowledged Sunday’s routine was a big improvement over her first collegiate attempt at floor, which ended with a faceplant.

“My very first meet, my last pass, I completely ate the floor,” she said. “But now I think I’ve redeemed myself.”

Burns also recalled when Dockendorf called her out in December. “I remember that exact moment, because I was so embarrassed,” she said. “I had already been having mental blocks with this routine. She put me on the spot in front of everyone and said what I had for my potential. She was right, and I did just that.”

Burns executed a front tuck step-out round-off handspring double pike during her opening pass and nailed the highflying landing. “I only have to do two passes instead of three because there’s so much going into the first one,” she said.

Tindall anticipates Burns competing in all-around in the years ahead. “She’s just a really talented gymnast,” she said. “I don’t think she had that much confidence at the beginning of the season, and she’s just starting to come into her own. When she went to watch the Division I regionals last week (at Washington), after the meet she said, ‘I’m going to be here next year.”

Burns placed seventh on bars and vault. She was a last-minute add to vault competition after another gymnast dropped out.

SPU’s Harger, a junior, was attempting to repeat as floor champion but stepped out of bounds after her first pass and finished 12th (9.65). Senior Lauren Glover placed 14th (9.575).

Fellow senior Kristi Hayashida took fourth on beam (9.825). Breanna Beltran, another senior, placed 15th on bars (9.625).