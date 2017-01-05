The Falcons won six of seven during monthlong homestand.

The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team wrapped up a monthlong homestand with a 67-50 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win vs. Montana State Billings on Thursday.

The Falcons (13-1, 5-1 GNAC) won six of seven during the homestand. Courtney Hollander scored 16 for SPU.

More basketball

• The Seattle Pacific men’s team lost its GNAC game to visiting Western Oregon, 76-74. Joe Rasmussen led the Falcons (6-7, 2-3) with 20 points. Tony Miller had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

• The Eastern Washington women fell in overtime to Montana State 83-88 in a Big Sky game.

Football

• Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp, who is in California preparing for the NFL draft, was named the FCS Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Kupp had 117 receptions, 2,047 total yards and 21 touchdowns. Kupp is also a finalist, along with EWU QB Gage Gubrud, for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. The award, which Kupp won last year, is awarded Saturday.