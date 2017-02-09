Western Washington extended its win streak to 14 games with a 69-50 win.

The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end as visiting Western Washington beat the Facons 69-50 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday night.

The Falcons (17-6, 9-6 GNAC) had a chance to clinch a spot in the GNAC Championships, which are in three weeks, with wins against Western and Simon Fraser, who they play Saturday.

The Vikings (20-3, 14-1) are on a 14-game winning streak and have clinched a spot in the conference tournament.

Erica Pagano was the only Falcon in double digits with 10 points. She also had seven rebounds. Jordan McPhee had eight points and eight rebounds.

Inglemoor grad Taylor Peacocke had 27 points and eight rebounds for Western. Tia Briggs had 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

Men’s basketball

• Tony Miller scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as Seattle Pacific (10-13, 6-9 GNAC) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating visiting Northwest Nazarene.

• Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year top 30 list.The 10 semifinalists will be named March 1. Williams-Goss was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of American Academic All-District Team. Goss, who has a 3.84 GPA, recently graduated with a degree in psychology and is working on a master’s degree.

Baseball

• Gonzaga was picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference by the league’s coaches. The Zags, who tied for the league title last year, was picked to finish behind San Diego.