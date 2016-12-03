Falcons beat Concordia 66-51 behind 15 points from Jordan McPhee and 14 from Rachel Shim

PORTLAND — Seattle Pacific’s women’s basketball team ran its season-opening win streak to seven games with a 66-51 victory at Concordia on Saturday.

Rachel Shim scored a career-high 14 points — going 4 for 4 from the field and 3 for 3 at the line, all in the first half, as the Falcons improved to 2-0 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Jordan McPhee topped SPU with 15 points against the Cavaliers (3-5, 1-1 GNAC).

HIGH SCHOOLS

• Seattle’s Tibebu Proctor, a senior at The Northwest School, took second in the Foot Locker Cross Country West Regionals in Walnut Calif. His time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds trailed the winner by three seconds. Jordan Oakes of Holy Names Academy in Seattle took fifth in the girls’ race in 18:06. Both qualified for nationals.

GOLF

• Former Husky Sadena Parks is in third place in the LPGA Qualifying tournament after a 68 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Parks is at 12-under 276 going into the final round. Another former UW player, Ying Luo (72), is tied for 50th at 1-over 289. Three other players with local ties failed to make the cut: Erynne Lee (70) of Silverdale and ex-UW player Charlotte Thomas (74) missed the cut by a stroke, and former Washington State golfer Kim Welch (74) was further back.