The Falcons started the season 11-0 and ranked No. 13 in the nation.

The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team lost its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Northwest Nazarene 73-66 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game in Seattle.

The Falcons (3-1 GNAC) won their first 11 games and had risen to No. 13 in the NCAA Division II national rankings.

The Crusaders (6-4, 4-0) hit 57 percent in the second half. Ellie Logan had12 points and six assists.

Skyline grad Rachel Shim led the Falcons with 12 points. Lindsay Lee came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points.

More basketball

• The Eastern Washington women opened Big Sky Conference play by beating defending champion Idaho (5-7) in Cheney, 67-57. Ashli Payne lead the Eagles (6-6) with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. She was 4 of 6 from three-point range and had 14 rebounds.

Hockey

• Luke Ormsby scored midway through the third period to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 3-2 WHL win over host Portland.

Curling

• Luc Violette and Ben Richardson of Issaquah qualified for the Junior National Curling Championships in Fargo, N.D., Jan. 15-21. They were part of a team that went 7-0 at the West Junior Nationals Challenge Round Friday in St. Paul, Minn.