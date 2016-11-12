Tournament MVP Coleman Wooten, Tony Miller and Joe Rasmussen lead the Falcons past the Vulcans.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Coleman Wooten had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Tony Miller had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Joe Rasmussen scored 21 to lead the Seattle Pacific men to an 88-80 victory over Hawaii-Hilo in the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic at Brougham Pavilion on Saturday night.

Parker Farris scored 27 to lead the Vulcans.

Women’s basketball

• Courtney Hollander had 16 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Seattle Pacific women to a 67-36 victory over Humboldt State in the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic at Brougham Pavilion.

The Falcons (2-0) jumped to a 32-16 halftime lead and were never threatened in winning both games of their home tournament.

Hockey

Scott Eansor and Nolan Volcan scored the tying and go-ahead goals, and the Seattle Thunderbirds skated to a 5-3 victory at Vancouver.

The T-birds also got goals from Ethan Bear, Elijah Brown and an empty-netter from Donovan Neuls. Rylan Toth made 26 saves.

• Kailer Yamamoto scored 2:04 into overtime to help the Spokane Chiefs to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips. Yamamoto tied the score at 2-2 in the third period.

Spencer Gerth and Noah Juulsen scored for the Silvertips.

Volleyball

• Seattle University celebrated its Senior Day with a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Grand Canyon. The Redhawks (13-14, 6-8 WAC) looked in trouble early, dropping the first two sets to the Antelopes (5-21, 1-13) but rallied for a 21-25, 26-28, 25-18, 25-19, 15-11 victory.

• Simon Fraser earned a 3-1 victory over Seattle Pacific in a GNAC match. The Clan won 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18. Shaun Crespi had 12 kills and six blocks and Amanda Ganete had 21 digs for SPU.