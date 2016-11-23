With a win over No. 21 Utah, No. 9 Colorado can clinch the Pac-12 South title and spot in the conference championship game.

Let’s pause from the Apple Cup hype to examine the Pac-12’s other big rivalry game this weekend that has conference-championship consequences and potential playoff implications.

No, not the Civil War. And definitely not the Territorial Cup.

We’re talking about the Rumble in the Rockies.

Maybe you don’t immediately associate the nickname with the football game between No. 9 Colorado and No. 21 Utah, but if you follow those teams then you know Saturday’s game is perhaps the biggest showdown in a series that began in 1903.

And, just maybe, a bona fide rivalry will emerge between the teams that joined the Pac-12 together in 2011.

“We haven’t been able to beat them,” said Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, who is 0-3 against Utah with the Buffaloes. “They’ve always played really well and found a way to beat us. They’ve been very good games. They’ve been entertaining games. And I don’t think this one will be any different.”

To the dismay of Pac-12 matchmakers, Utah-Colorado hasn’t been much of a rivalry despite each of the past five games being decided by seven points or fewer. Utah has dominated the series 4-1 since joining the Pac-12.

“As far as a rivalry feel, it just doesn’t feel like that,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “And I don’t think that’s anything disparaging or a negative comment. I just think there’s got to be some bad blood when you talk about a rivalry. We just got nothing but respect for them, so in that sense the game doesn’t feel any different from it does in the past … five years.

“Of course there’s major implications in the game this year. Depending on who wins it has everything to do with what team gets to go to the championship game this year.”

If the Utes (8-3, 5-2 Pac-12) had avoided an upset loss last week, then Saturday’s game against the Buffaloes would have been a winner-take-all battle for the South title.

Utah’s familiar November swoon struck for the third straight year, which cost the Utes a chance to capture their first division title and Rose Bowl appearance.

Recently, Colorado has entered the regular-season finale in the role of the spoiler, but this year the roles have reversed.

With a win, the Buffaloes (9-2, 7-1) claim the South title, advance to next week’s Pac-12 title game and preserve their College Football Playoff hopes.

It’s been an amazing turnaround for Colorado, which was 4-9 and 1-8 in the Pac-12 last season. The Buffs hadn’t had a winning record since 2005.

“This doesn’t surprise me,” Whittingham said. “I’ve seen it for the last few years, just the program getting better and better. Even though the overall record may not have indicated the trend as strongly, as I felt … it’s no surprise to me that they’re at where they’re at because you could just see it in the recruiting.”

Losing record, still bowling

Theoretically, a bowl game is on the line this week for Oregon and UCLA — a pair of 4-7 teams. They need a win in Saturday’s regular-season finales (Oregon plays at Oregon State and UCLA visits California) to reach five wins.

Both teams would need there to be a shortage of teams with .500 or better records to fill the 80 slots of the 40 bowl games, not including the national championship.

Last season, Nebraska, Minnesota and San Jose State advanced to bowl games with 5-7 records.

Notes

• California is looking to avoid joining California (2013), Colorado (2014) and Oregon State (2015) as the fourth team to go winless in conference games since the Pac-12 expanded in 2011.

• Twenty-two quarterbacks have started this season, led by Arizona and Arizona State with three each. Only Washington, Washington State, California and Utah have started the same signal-caller for each of their games this season.

Pac-12 rankings Week 13 Seattle Times’ Pac-12 Power Rankings: 1. (2) USC (8-3, 6-2) Arguably the Pac-12’s best team may not play for a conference title. Certainly it’s the hottest team with seven straight wins. This week: Against Notre Dame. 2. (3) Washington (10-1, 7-1) Leads the Pac-12 with 44.7 points per game and is on pace to pass its single-season school record of 41.9 ppg. set in 1991. This week: At Washington State. 3. (4) Colorado (9-2, 7-1) With two wins and chaos everywhere else, the Buffaloes could sneak into the College Football Playoff. This week: Against Utah. 4. (1) Washington State (8-3, 7-1 Somewhat surprising they’re a six-point home underdog. This week: Against UW. 5. (5) Stanford (8-3, 6-3): Only losses were to UW, Colorado and WSU. Not sure if the four-game winning streak is the result of the Cardinal getting better or its opponents got worse. This week. Against Rice. 6. (6) Utah (8-3, 5-3) With Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl hopes dashed, Utes looking to spoil Colorado’s postseason dreams. This week: At Colorado. 7. (7) UCLA (4-7, 2-6) Outgained 260 to 55 in rushing yards last week in loss to USC. The Bruins may have relinquished control of L.A. for a long time. This week: At California. 8. (11) Oregon (4-7, 2-6) Not sure if a 30-28 upset win over then-No. 12 Utah can save coach Mark Helfrich’s job. But it sure can’t hurt. This week: At Oregon State. 9. (8) Arizona State (5-6, 2-6) Coach Todd Graham will return even if ASU finishes with six-game losing streak and misses a bowl by one win. But he’ll be on the hot seat next year. This week: At Arizona. 10. (10) Oregon State (3-8, 2-6) If RB Ryan Nall carries at least 20 times, the Beavers will win the Civil War and snap an eight-game losing streak to Oregon. This week: Against Oregon. 11. (9) California (4-7, 2-6) Offense averages 37.2 points (seventh in the nation). But defense is last in the country allowing 45.5. Bears riding four-game losing streak. This week. Against UCLA. 12. (12) Arizona (0-8, 2-9): Have not won a game since Sept. 27 against Hawaii. This week: Against Arizona State.