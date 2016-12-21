With running backs Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey skipping their college bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft, are we seeing a new trend in college football?

On this week’s Hard Count with Geoff Baker, we’ll go in-depth with Los Angeles based author, sports agent and college and high school athlete advisor Marc Isenberg about the decisions by running backs Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to skip their college bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft.

Also, we listen to Geoff Freeman, president of the American Gaming Association, on how the election of Donald Trump could speed up the legalization of sports betting in America.

This week’s headlines:

1. The NBA has a new collective bargaining agreement with players and owners that could now be followed by expansion to Seattle or other cities

2. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray creates a stir with some choice words about entrepreneur Chris Hansen

3. American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman is hopeful the election of Donald Trump will lead to an easing of the nation’s sports betting laws

4. The Dallas Cowboys continue to provide a much-needed boost to TV ratings woes on multiple networks

5. NBC, the USOC and IOC partner together on a new “Olympic Channel” that will show Olympic sports year-round

Plus, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and how his antics Tuesday and last week are a bad look for him and the team in terms of how a sports business typically runs. Also, another look at the Minnesota Golden Gophers ending their boycott and opting to play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.