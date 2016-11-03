Washington senior basketball guard Kelsey Plum was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America Team as announced Thursday.

The Poway, Calif., native becomes the first player in program history to be named to the five-member team.

Plum also was a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Pac-12 team.

The Huskies were picked to finish third in the conference in a poll of media members who cover the Pac-12.

UCLA was selected to win the Pac-12 crown, while Stanford was picked second.

Washington State was picked 10th.

Plum is one of the most prolific scorers in NCAA history (a school-record 2,418 points) and looks to break the Pac-12 career scoring record this season.

WSU defends Barber decision

Washington State University on Thursday defended its decision to suspend football player Robert Barber until July, revealing a previously unreported arrest that officials said contributed to a pattern of violent behavior by the senior defensive lineman.

WSU was responding to Barber’s Superior Court petition fighting the suspension, which effectively ended his football career.

The suspension had been based on Barber’s July arrest in connection with a off-campus fight, but Thursday’s 54-page filing by WSU also included a police report of a March incident in which Barber was cited for harassment. According to the report, he threatened an off-duty police officer and yelled “racially charged expletives.”

SPU advances to GNAC title game

Maddie Krauss converted her team’s first shot early in the second half and Hannah Huesers scored with nine minutes left in Seattle Pacific’s 2-0 victory over Central Washington in the semifinal round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in Burnaby, B.C.

The Falcons (11-3-4) won despite a 15-3 shot deficit against CWU (13-5-1).

The SPU women advance to Saturday’s conference championship game for the fourth straight season, including 2013 and 2014 when they won the title. They will play the winner of Thursday’s late semifinal between top-ranked Western Washington and host Simon Fraser.

Huesers’ 46th career goal moved her within three of the GNAC career record.

Men’s soccer

Henry Wingo scored in the second minute and host Washington (13-4) made it hold up for a 1-0 victory over UCLA (8-7-1).

Football

Eastern Washington was rated third in Football Championship Subdivision in the first of three rankings before 24 teams are selected for the FCS playoffs.

Women’s tennis

The team from Seattle representing the USTA Pacific Northwest Section captured the national title at the USTA League Adult 40 & Over 4.0 national championships in La Quinta, Calif. The team was captained by Katherine Yun.