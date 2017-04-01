College SportsHuskiesOther SportsPhoto & VideoPhotographySports Photos: UW hosts NCAA Gymnastics Regionals Originally published April 1, 2017 at 8:38 pmUpdated April 1, 2017 at 9:01 pm The University of Washington hosted the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Alaska Airlines Arena. Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times photographer Related Stories North Carolina knocks Oregon out of national title hunt April 1, 2017 Washington’s Kelsey Plum wins top honors in women’s college basketball April 1, 2017 Mississippi State women prevail in OT, end UConn’s 111-game winning streak April 1, 2017 Backtalk: Times readers sound off on Michael Porter Jr., UW basketball and Seahawks’ Richard Sherman March 31, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Gonzaga defeats South Carolina, will play in national championship Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNorth Carolina knocks Oregon out of national title hunt Previous StoryWashington’s Kelsey Plum wins top honors in women’s college basketball
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.