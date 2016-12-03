The eighth-seeded Huskies scorched Kentucky with one of its best team-wide performances of the season. Washington won 25-21, 25-11, 25-20 in front of 2,575 at home.

The Washington volleyball team’s power trio was rocking Saturday night, and the backup band was red hot, too.

The eighth-seeded Huskies scorched Kentucky, a surprisingly formidable foe, in the second round of the NCAA tournament with one of its best team-wide performances of the season. Washington won 25-21, 25-11, 25-20 in front of 2,575 at home.

Washington’s three junior outside hitters — Courtney Schwan (14 kills), Crissy Jones (11 kills) and Tia Scambray (10) — hit high and hard all night long as Washington (28-4) posted a .352 hitting percentage while defeating the Southeastern Conference’s third-place team, which was ranked 24th in the coaches’ poll.

FRIDAY NCAA tournament round of 16, UW vs. Arizona, at Lincoln, Neb.

“They’re more than good, they’re great,” Washington coach Keegan Cook said of the Wildcats (23-8). “When we saw them show up in the bracket, I thought, hey, that’s about as tough of a second-round match as you’re going to draw in this tournament. They were close to being a seeded team with some pretty impressive hitters.”

The Huskies responded by posting eight blocks, four in a dominant second set, leaving UK’s big gun, SEC freshman of the year Leah Edmond with 11 kills but seven errors on 31 swings for a .129 night.

The victory moves Washington into the round of 16 for the fifth consecutive year.

The Huskies will face Arizona (20-14) on Friday at Nebraska, the host of the regional round and the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Arizona, the Pac-12’s seventh-place team, upset ninth-seeded Michigan State 3-2 on its home court Saturday. UW defeated Arizona 3-1 and 3-0 this year.

If the Huskies play as they did against Kentucky, they seem capable of being anyone.

“I thought they played pretty error-free,” said Kentucky coach Craig Skinner.

“Washington, as they have all year, really won the serving battle and created a lot of opportunities for them to score points and got the kills in transition when they needed to. Their serve puts a lot of pressure on you to be very effective with your offense and it throws off your rhythm.”

Washington never trailed at any point in the match. A 7-2 run midway through the first set gave the Huskies enough of a buffer to withstand a pair of brief Kentucky spurts, and Jones finished off the set with one of UW’s six aces.

The Huskies opened a 6-3 lead, then strung together runs of 6-0, 3-0 and 6-0, a stretch when Kentucky, frustrated by Washington’s impenetrable block, could only manage to score on tips for two of its three points during that UW flurry. The Huskies outblocked UK 4-1 in the set.

Kentucky, down by as many as seven points in the third set, closed the gap to 22-19 with a three-point run until one of Schwan’s savvy, off-speed roll shots deflated the Wildcats one last time. A UK service error provided match point.

Everyone, it seemed, had a hand in this victory. UW’s passing game was top flight, allowing setter Bailer Tanner (35 assists) to have lots of choices for teeing up her outsides.

Freshman libero Shayne McPherson made some eye-popping digs on some of Edmond’s howitzer-grade blasts. Jones led UW with 10 digs. Freshman middle Kara Bajema had five kills and five block assists and Tanner found enough time to get in on the offense with herself with three setter dumps for kills.

“Shayne made some plays that were big,” Cook said. “Bailey, to set an offense to hit in the high 300s against a team like Kentucky that can block as well as they can block and serve as well as they can serve, she makes it look easy sometimes. I could go on and on.”