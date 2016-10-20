Luton will have two years of eligibility with the Beavers.

Marysville-Pilchuck grad Jake Luton committed to play quarterback at Oregon State on Wednesday, The Oregonian reported.

Luton, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder, will have two years of eligibility with the Beavers. He originally played at Idaho, but left in June when the Vandals announced they plan to move to the Football Championship Subdivision. It was unlikely he would start ahead of Matt Linehan this season, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Idaho was the only Football Bowl Subdivision team to offer him a scholarship at run-heavy Marysville-Pilchuck. He is playing this season with Ventura (Calif.) College.

Elsewhere

• The Washington women’s soccer team (6-9-1, 1-6 Pac-12) battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it, but fell in the first period of overtime at UCLA 3-2 on Thursday night. Kimberly Keever and Ava Lewis scored for UW.

• USC won 3-0 over the Washington State women’s soccer team (6-8-1, 1-6 Pac-12).

• At Nampa, Idaho, Alex Mitrovic converted a penalty kick with 2:45 left in the final overtime, lifting Northwest Nazarene to a 1-0 men’s soccer win over Seattle Pacific (4-4-5).

• Freshman Katarina Marinkovic had 26 kills, 13 digs and five blocks as the Seattle University volleyball team (11-10, 4-4 WAC) beat University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 26-28, 15-8.

• At Portland, the SPU volleyball team (8-11, 4-7 GNAC) lost to Concordia, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22.

• The Seattle Thunderbirds acquired right wing Zack Andrusiak and a third-round pick in the 2018 Bantam Draft for left wing Cavin Leth.

• The WSU swim team fell in its first road dual meet, to last season’s NCAA championship runner-up, Stanford, 149-99.