Louisville’s football team gets caught accepting pregame intelligence from Wake Forest broadcaster.

Chalk up another Cardinal sin.

Louisville’s football program, already a subject of scorn for rehiring tainted coach Bobby Petrino in 2014, just got caught accepting ill-gotten pregame intel from a disgruntled Wake Forest broadcaster. And the Cardinals’ basketball program has been besmirched by two major sex scandals during Rick Pitino’s tenure there.

With an eye on the team’s arrival for the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl, wondered Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, “Will they fly into town on the team plane or just ooze in on the team slime?”

Bowled over

So, star running backs Christian McCaffrey (Stanford) and Leonard Fournette (LSU) are skipping their team’s bowl games and a $600 gift bag with an eye on the NFL draft?

Before you coaches get your bloomers in a bunch over players’ lack of loyalty to Alma Mater U. and a second-class bowl game, just remember that Brian Kelly bailed on a third-ranked, 12-0 Cincinnati team — three weeks before the Bearcats were to play in a BCS bowl — to take the Notre Dame job in 2009.

Why, of course

And from the Sometimes These Items Just Write Themselves file comes word that the inaugural Celebration Bowl — won 10-9 by Grambling State over North Carolina Central — was decided on a blocked PAT that had been moved back 15 yards.

Because of an excessive-celebration penalty.

One and done

Former UConn soccer player Noriana Radwan is suing the school for taking away her scholarship in 2014 because TV cameras caught her flashing a middle-finger gesture at the American Athletic Conference title game, citing lack of due process.

And if truth is a defense, the Huskies did finish No. 1 that day.

Talking the talk

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on the glut of college bowl games: “I’m probably most looking forward to the Boise State Broncos playing the Baylor Bears in the inaugural Alliteration Bowl.”

• Headline at Fark.com: “Ezekiel Elliott scores touchdown, immediately donates self to Salvation Army.”

• Headline at TheKicker.com: “Jim Harbaugh to skip Orange Bowl so he can prepare for his next NFL head-coaching job.”

Our 2 bits

Cheerleading has been granted three-year provisional status in hopes of becoming an Olympic sport.

If it ever comes to fruition, you’ve got to like Egypt’s gold-medal chances in the pyramid competition.