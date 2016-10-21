Five different Huskies had seven or eight kills as seventh-ranked Washington swept host Arizona State 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 Friday night.

Five different Huskies had seven or eight kills as the seventh-ranked Washington volleyball team swept host Arizona State 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 on Friday night.

The Huskies (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) earned a sixth consecutive league win and won for the 15th straight time in Tempe, hitting .303 as a team and holding the Sun Devils (8-14, 1-7) to .074.

Courtney Schwan and Carly DeHoog each had eight kills, and Kara Bajema, Tia Scambray and Crissy Jones all had seven kills in a balanced offensive attack. Washington had 42 kills to 32 for ASU.

Rowing

Former Washington rower Mary Whipple will be inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Whipple, a Sacramento, Calif., native, won NCAA championships as a coxswain for the UW varsity eight in 2001 and 2002 and with the varsity four in 1999.

She coxed the UW crew that won the first Henley Prize (women’s open eight: now known as the Remenham Challenge Cup) at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in 2000.

Whipple coxed the U.S. women’s eight to gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, while also earning a silver medal as a coxswain in the 2004 Olympics.

Men’s soccer

Washington scored three goals in the first 17 minutes and went on to beat Gonzaga 3-1 at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies (10-4) got goals in the third (Elijah Rice), seventh (Quentin Pearson) and 17th minutes (Steven Wright).

The Zags (7-6-1) got their goal in the 28th minute from Christo Michaelson.

• Alex Roldan scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season for Seattle University as the Redhawks (9-4-2, 5-0-2 Western Athletic Conference) played Incarnate Word (4-6-3, 2-2-2) to a 1-1 double-OT draw in San Antonio.

Volleyball

Kyra Holt had 14 kills and 14 digs to lead No. 18 Washington State to a 27-25, 25-23, 25-16 win over host Arizona.

The last time the Cougars (17-5, 7-3 Pac-12) won in Tucson was in 2006, and the last time the Cougars swept the Wildcats (13-8, 5-4) in Tucson was in 1995. WSU also swept Arizona State on Wednesday, and the last time WSU defeated both ASU and Arizona back-to-back on their home courts was in 1995.

Hockey

Rylan Toth stopped 32 of 33 shots as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks 3-1 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Nolan Volcan and Ethan Bear scored goals in the first period for Seattle (3-4-0-1) with Scott Eansor assisting on both. Matthew Wedman closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal with one minute left.

Women’s soccer

Seattle Reign FC defender Kendall Fletcher has been loaned to Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Jess Fishlock and Lauren Barnes have been loaned to Melbourne City FC, and Nahomi “Naho” Kawasumi has been loaned to INAC Kobe Leonessa in Japan.