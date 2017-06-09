Iowa’s midgame hot dog-eating contest proved an unusual strategy to win baseball games.

Batter … urp?

Iowa’s fun-loving baseball team staged a midgame hot-dog eating contest in the dugout — and went on to win the Big Ten tournament.

“I’ve never been prouder,” said Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coach Joey Chestnut.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Report: Colin Kaepernick now so heavily involved in charity work that he’s close to signing with the Jets.”

• At TheKicker.com: “De’Aaron Fox hoping to see full UK campus before draft.”

Next up: a crappie meal

Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend, fishing at Lake Bardwell in Ennis, Texas, reeled in a 2½-foot bass using a McDonald’s chicken McNugget for bait.

Imagine what they could’ve caught using a Whopper.

Sorry he asked

Speaking of fishing, Charles Barkley was looking for a compliment when he crashed a Wayne Gretzky/Paul Coffey news conference before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

• Barkley: “Who is your favorite black athlete of all time?”

• Gretzky, without blinking: “Grant Fuhr.”

Sports quiz

The Mariners — with shortstop Jean Segura (. 341), right fielder Mitch Haniger (. 342) and three of their top four starting pitchers all sidelined — boast the best team in the:

a) AL

b) NL

c) DL

Stretch play

This just in: The end zones are getting bigger!

At least, what other reason could there possibly be for Nebraska announcing it will widen some seats in the north end of Memorial Stadium?

Chaminade lives!

Unsung Singapore eliminated top-seeded Scotland with a stunning 5-2 opening-round win at the World Cup of Darts.

The first congratulatory phone call, we assume, came from Buster Douglas.

Neigh-saying

Australian steed Horsey McHorseface, who collected his first win in just his fourth race, told horse whisperers his biggest regret is:

a) Getting his name because of the “Boaty McBoatface” ship-naming fiasco

b) Being a gelding

c) Having Brian Bosworth continually refer to him as “Elway”

Paging Joe Friday

The Reds’ Scooter Gennett pounded out a whopping 10 RBI and four home runs in a single game this week.

Or as the feat is better known around the Police League, a big 10-4.

Grab a No. 2 pencil

“It ain’t over” at a Stanley Cup Final game in Nashville until:

a) the fat lady sings

b) the final catfish hits the ice

c) Elvis has left the building

Alley oops

North Carolina basketball star Luke Maye escaped uninjured after his car flipped several times Thursday.

Overzealous Tar Heels publicists immediately credited him with the offseason’s first turnover.

Talking the talk

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after two Cleveland fans mowed “Cavs” and “Defend the Land” into their yards: “Those are some mowing skills. I’m ecstatic when I finish cutting the grass and still have all 10 toes.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on Londoners celebrating Naked Bike Ride Day on June 2: “Which makes June 3 ‘Don’t Buy a Used Bike in London Day.’ ”

• Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, on the best thing about having kidney stones: “It takes your mind off Stephen A. Smith.”

Old habits die hard

Police arrested former NBA player Ben Gordon on suspicion of pulling several fire alarms at the L.A. apartment complex he lives in.

Say this much for Gordon: He’s still trying to draw charges.

Gastronomics

If sabermetricians ever want to apply their analytics to competitive eating, acronyms like GUT (Gastro Unloading Trouble), TUMS (Tummy Under Massive Stretching) or BURP (Belly Undergoing Rapid Packing) might be a good start.

Standing in tall corn

Iowa’s baseball team under coach Rick Heller has won 141 games the past four seasons — the best four-year run in program history.

Or as the hot stretch is now known around Iowa City, Heller high water.

More headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Cuban immigrant can’t believe he risked life coming to America to play for AA Birmingham Barons.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Scooter Gennett probably sets record for most HRs by a guy named Scooter.”

Quote marks

• Warriors forward Draymond Green, to ESPN, on his team signing free-agent superstar Kevin Durant last year, just two weeks after blowing three chances to win the title: “I look at it as we lost the Finals, but we ended up with KD. That’s a helluva consolation prize.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the penalty-filled Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final: “So many punches thrown you’d have thought Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper were involved.”

• Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban, to reporters, after he claimed Sidney Crosby complained about his breath during Game 3 of the NHL Final: “I used Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. So I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

• Predators teammate Pekka Rinne, to reporters, coming to Subban’s defense: “He’s a classy guy. He always flosses.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after Argentinian golfer Roberto De Vicenzo, who lost the 1968 Masters for signing an incorrect scorecard, died at age 94: “Although, after a recheck, it turns out he was actually 93.”

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, on a study claiming most divorces happen in March and August: “That does pave the way for being able to watch all of March Madness and the start of the NFL season.”

• Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, on Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland waiting nearly three years to plunk home-run nemesis Bryce Harper with a pitch: “For Strickland, revenge is a dish best served stale and moldy.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after golfer Michael Buttacavoli had to withdraw from U.S. Open qualifying because American Airlines lost his clubs: “It could have been worse: United would have thrown them off the plane.”

Ryan out loud

The NFL’s Ryan brothers got into a bar scuffle in Nashville, apparently after another patron threw a drink at one of them.

Rex Ryan, true to form, immediately predicted Rob will win the world heavyweight title belt this year.

Spilling a drink

A liquor truck overturned near Atlanta, blocking a freeway interchange there.

Panic among Braves fans was averted when police revealed the cargo was merely Jack Daniels, not Tomahawk Schnapps.