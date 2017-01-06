Briscoe, who threw an FCS season-record 57 touchdowns this year, edged Eagles teammates Cooper Kupp and Gage Gubrud.

Eastern Washington had two of the three finalists for the Walter Payton Award — the Heisman Trophy of the Football Championship Subdivision level — but it was Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe who captured the award Friday night in Frisco, Texas.

Briscoe, who threw an FCS season-record 57 touchdowns this year, edged Eagles teammates Cooper Kupp and Gage Gubrud. Briscoe finished with 569 votes, while Kupp, the 2015 Walter Payton Award winner, was second with 372 votes. Gubrud had 362 votes.

Despite being unable to lock down the program’s fourth Walter Payton Award winner, Eastern Washington was still able to make history. Kupp and Gubrud became the first teammates to be voted as finalists.

“I don’t look at this as a shutout for Eastern Washington, but as rather a unique and special opportunity to have two of the three finalists,” EWU coach Beau Baldwin said.

Kupp finished with a Big Sky Conference record 117 catches for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns during the season.

Kupp led EWU to 41 victories in four seasons — 28-4 in the Big Sky — while Gubrud, a sophomore, led EWU to a 12-2 record in his debut as a starter. He passed for a FCS-record 5,160 yards, accounting for 53 touchdowns and 5,766 yards of total offense.

This is the 30th anniversary of the Payton Award, whose past winners have included Eastern quarterback Erik Meyer (2005), Eagles quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (2011) and Kupp (2015).

Kupp was a consensus FCS All-American for the fourth straight season, but now sets his sights on the NFL draft, the NFL combine and the Senior Bowl.

Kupp is training in Irvine, Calif., and was unable to make it to Frisco for the presentation.

Hawkinson, Karnowski honored

Josh Hawkinson of Washington State and Przemek Karnowski of Gonzaga were named two of 30 finalists for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award in college basketball.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The 30-candidate class will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February.