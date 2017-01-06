Briscoe, who threw an FCS season-record 57 touchdowns this year, edged Eagles teammates Cooper Kupp and Gage Gubrud.

Eastern Washington had two of the three finalists for the Walter Payton Award — the Heisman Trophy of the Football Championship Subdivision level — but it was Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe who captured the award Friday night in Frisco, Texas.

Briscoe, who threw an FCS season-record 57 touchdowns this year, edged Eagles teammates Cooper Kupp and Gage Gubrud. Briscoe finished with 569 votes, while Kupp, the 2015 Walter Payton Award winner, was second with 372 votes. Gubrud had 362 votes.

Despite being unable to lock down the program’s fourth Walter Payton Award winner, Eastern Washington was still able to make history. Kupp and Gubrud became the first teammates to be voted as finalists.

“I don’t look at this as a shutout for Eastern Washington, but as rather a unique and special opportunity to have two of the three finalists,” EWU coach Beau Baldwin said.

Kupp finished with a Big Sky Conference record 117 catches for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns during the season.

Kupp led EWU to 41 victories in four seasons — 28-4 in the Big Sky — while Gubrud, a sophomore, led EWU to a 12-2 record in his debut as a starter. He passed for a FCS-record 5,160 yards, accounting for 53 touchdowns and 5,766 yards of total offense.

This is the 30th anniversary of the Payton Award, whose past winners have included Eastern quarterback Erik Meyer (2005), Eagles quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (2011) and Kupp (2015).

T-birds edge Silvertips

Keegan Kolesar scored the only goal of the shootout as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips 4-3 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

The Thunderbirds (20-14-3-1) scored the first three goals of the game, from Luke Ormsby, Zack Andrusiak and Donovan Neuls, over the first and second periods.

The Silvertips (25-5-6-1) tied it up with three consecutive power-play goals — from Dominic Zwerger, Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne — the last two coming in the third period.

Rylan Toth made 38 saves for Seattle and stopped all three shooters in the shootout.

Mario Petit made 26 saves for Everett.

Men’s basketball

Josh Hawkinson of Washington State and Przemek Karnowski of Gonzaga were named two of 30 finalists for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award in college basketball.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The 30-candidate class will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February.