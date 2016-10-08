Gage Gubrud threw for 435 yards and five touchdowns, four to Shaq Hill to match the school record, and Eastern Washington rolled to a 49-31 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The Eagles rolled up a season-high 659 yards with Gubrud, who was 33-of-39 passing, accounting for 514, the fourth-most in school history. In his six career starts, all this season, he has five of the top 10 performances for Eastern (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky).

EWU had 327 yards at halftime but trailed 17-14.

Hill had touchdowns of 29 and 9 yards in the third quarter.

Kyle Sloter had his fourth TD pass to pull the Bears (3-2, 1-1) within 35-31 two minutes into the fourth quarter, but just 42 seconds later, Gubrud connected with Hill for 42 yards. They hooked up again on a 45-yarder near the end. Hill finished with seven catches for 153 yards.

Sloter was 24 of 43 for 296 yards with an interception.

Whitworth tops Puget Sound

SPOKANE — Hans Fortune threw for 496 yards and four touchdowns, and Brennan Schon hauled in 14 catches for 221 yards, but the Loggers lost at Whitworth 56-32.

Minutes after the Pirates (4-1, 2-0 Northwest Conference) took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, Fortune connected with freshman Aiden Santino for a 13-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Whitworth answered 30 seconds later with Ian Kolste’s 84-yard touchdown pass to Garrett McKay. However, the Loggers (2-2, 0-2 NWC) continued to put points on board as Michael Andris’ 33-yard field goal made it 14-10 late in the first quarter.

Whitworth scored a couple of unanswered touchdowns, including Jordan Pride’s 97-yard kickoff return. Fortune and Santino hooked up for a 6-yard touchdown play to make it 28-17 in favor of Whitworth with 5:26 to play in the second quarter.

Kolste scored on a 12-yard run just a minute and a half later, but Fortune found Schon for a 28-yard score to cut the Pirates’ lead to 35-24 at halftime.

The Loggers’ only touchdown in the second half was a 1-yard pass from Fortune to Sean Whaley midway through the fourth quarter.

Dustin Harrison got in on the aerial attack for the Loggers, finishing with 10 receptions for 122 yards. Santino had 68 receiving yards on eight catches, including his two touchdowns.

For Whitworth, Kolste completed 31 of 40 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. McKay had 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Duke DeGaetano rushed for 109 yards and three TDs.

Lutes triumph over Willamette

SALEM, Ore. — Cole Chandler ran for two touchdowns and passed for another one as Pacific Lutheran downed Willamette 30-10.

Chandler had 12 carries for 76 yards and TD runs of 14 and 1 yard. He also had a 1-yard scoring pass to Kellen Westering.

Travis McMillion returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown for the Lutes (3-1, 2-0 NWC).

Taylor Wyman rushed for 133 yards and a TD for Willamette (2-3, 1-1).