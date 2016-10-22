Gage Gubrud threw for 520 yards and four touchdowns to different receivers to lead Eastern Washington to a 41-17 win over host Montana State on Saturday.

Gage Gubrud threw for a school-record 520 yards and four touchdowns to different receivers to lead Eastern Washington to a 41-17 win over host Montana State on Saturday.

Gubrud was 37 for 51, hitting Shaq Hill, Cooper Kupp, Jayce Gilder and Zach Wemberly for scores to keep the Eagles (6-1, 4-0) unbeaten in the Big Sky Conference.

“No matter how good your offense is, you’re not going to score 60 points every week,” EWU coach Beau Baldwin said in pointing out his defense’s second-half play. “… You have to find ways to steal possessions. When they get chunks of yards, you need to get turnovers to stop them.”

MSU quarterback Chris Murray threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Conner Sullivan, then ran 70 yards for a score on the next possession, giving the Bobcats (2-6, 0-5) a 14-7 lead.

Kupp and Hill both went over 100 yards receiving for EWU as the Eagles amassed 596 yards of total offense. Kupp tied the FCS record for consecutive games with a reception at 45.

Linfield 45, at Whitworth 31

Eighth-ranked Linfield (5-1, 4-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Northwest Conference. The Pirates (5-2, 3-1) saw their five-game winning streak end. Ian Kolste completed 25 of 48 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns for Whitworth.

At George Fox 22, Pacific Lutheran 18

Grant Schroeder ran 5 yards for a TD with 6:45 remaining to win it for George Fox (3-3, 3-1 NWC). Jon Schaub passed for 204 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Ben Welch, for the Lutes (3-3, 2-2). Ethan McElderry ran 22 yards for a TD.

At Puget Sound 39, Lewis & Clark 28

Hans Fortune threw for 562 yards and four touchdowns as the Loggers (3-3, 1-3 NWC) blitzed the Pioneers (0-6, 0-4). Brennan Schon finished with 155 yards on eight catches, and Steven Branham had 132 receiving yards on seven catches. Dustin Harrison had nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.