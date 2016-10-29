Gage Gubrud threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, three to Cooper Kupp, and host Eastern Washington defeated Montana 35-16 on Saturday.
Kupp had eight catches for 140 yards and joined Jacksonville State’s Josh Barge in pushing their FCS record for consecutive games with a reception to 46. Kendrick Bourne had five receptions for 124 yards.
After starting 2 of 9 for 19 yards, Gubrud caught fire. Kupp had TD receptions of 69 and 2 yards for a 21-10 lead at the half. Kupp also completed a 54-yard pass to Gubrud to set up a touchdown.
Kupp added a 40-yard score in the third quarter when the Eagles (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) pushed the lead to 35-10 before Gubrud threw interceptions on consecutive possessions. EWU has outscored opponents 129-34 in the third quarter.
Brady Gustafson was 45 of 63 for 398 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3).
Eastern Washington averaged 17.3 yards per completion to 8.8 for Montana, which had a 540-455 advantage in total offense.
At Pacific Lutheran 31, Puget Sound 20
Walker LaVoy passed for three touchdowns as the Lutes (4-3, 3-2 Northwest Conference) rallied past the Loggers (3-4, 1-4) in the fourth quarter. LaVoy’s 23-yard TD pass to Kellen Westering put PLU on top 24-20. Darin Hardgrove rushed for 120 yards and a TD for the Lutes. Hans Fortune threw for 277 yards and a TD for UPS.
Whitworth 55, at Pacific 35
Ian Kolste passed for 490 yards and five touchdowns to lift the Pirates (6-2, 4-1 NWC) over Pacific (3-5, 2-3). Garrett McKay had 13 catches for 171 yards and a TD. Nick Kiourkas caught seven balls for 113 yards and two TDs.
