Class includes 15 in-state players, including Archbishop Murphy’s Anfernee Gurley

New Eastern Washington football coach Aaron Best unveiled his philosophy when it comes to recruiting Wednesday.

It’s a twist on a familiar refrain for football teams.

Of the 19 players who signed with Eastern on Wednesday, national letter of intent signing day, Best declared them “EKGs — Eastern Kind of Guys.”

“When we set out we are looking for the total package — Eastern kind of guys who are good people, good students and good players,” Best said on the school’s website. “When you mix those things together we’ve coined the phrase EKG. Every one of them fits that mold based on what we’ve seen thus far.”

As usual, Eastern recruited Washington schools heavily as 15 of the 19 players are in-state recruits.

EWU picked up two all-state selections in the secondary in Archbishop Murphy’s Anfernee Gurley and Kamiakin’s Darreon Moore.

The in-state players:

• Xavier Banner, linebacker from Lakes in Lakewood

• Andrew Boston, wide receiver from Emerald Ridge in Puyallup

• Ira Branch, cornerback from Mount Tahoma in Tacoma

• Gurley, defensive back from Archbishop Murphy

• Marques Hampton Jr., wide receiver from Steilacoom

• Dylan Ingraham, tight end from Camas

• A. Pasesa Leiato, safety from Steilacoom

• Cale Lindsay, linebacker from Lakes

• Amir Matheny, defensive tackle from Olympia

• Debore’ae McClain, defensive end from Peninsula in Gig Harbor

• Moore, cornerback from Kamiakin in Kennewick

• Wyatt Musser, offensive lineman from Kamiakin

• Matt Shook, offensive lineman from Graham-Kapowsin

• Matthew Simpson, defensive end from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane

• Gunner Talkington, quarterback from Battle Ground