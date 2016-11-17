Justin DeLuzio of Gwynedd Mercy University was hit by a deer while running his race. He finished the race (Justin that is).

Think cross country isn’t a contact sport? Oh, deer!

A fast-moving Bambi decided to turn Thumper at the NCAA D-III Mideast Regionals in Center Valley, Pa., bolting across the course and sending Justin DeLuzio sprawling. But the Gwynedd Mercy University runner got up, bruised and sore, and finished the race.

“I was fortunate,” DeLuzio told Philadelphia’s WCAU-TV. “I know if that deer was a little bit bigger I could have been in serious trauma.”

NFL headlines

• At Fark.com: “Robert Griffin III on pace to return to Injured Reserve this season.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Romo humbly steps aside, breaks ankle in the process.”

Costly turnover

Wake Forest’s football team is investigating a possible security breach after documents detailing some new Demon Deacon plays were discovered in Louisville’s stadium after last Saturday’s 44-12 loss there.

Suspicions were first aroused when all 11 defenders lined up in the B gap on the Deacons’ opening snap.

Trumped

The Pittsburgh Steelers — 4-1 at the time — have gone 0-4 ever since Donald Trump waved a Terrible Towel at a presidential campaign stop in western Pennsylvania on Oct. 10.

Not playing nice

Boston-based child-safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) released its annual list of dangerous toys, citing products such as the Slimeball Slinger and Banzai Bump N’ Bounce Body Bumpers.

Somehow not making this year’s top 10: Tickle Me Ndamukong.

Quote marks

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after SI.com ranked the most memorable mustaches in sports: “I believe that six of the top 10 belong to former members of the East German women’s Olympic team.”

• Mike Hart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, after the Titans’ DeMarco Murray ran 75 yards for a TD: “No Packers were near him, even though he probably showers on a daily basis.”

• Steve Rosenbloom of the Chicago Tribune, not impressed with a 36-10 loss to the Bucs: “The Bears went down to Tampa on Sunday to play a football game. Instead, they held televised auditions for clown college.”

Naked bootleg

Broncos star Von Miller asked an L.A. judge to suppress a sex tape, claiming a woman he hooked up with in Cancun is threatening to release it unless she’s paid $2.5 million.

In typical football tradition, Miller is refusing comment until he’s seen the films.