CHENEY — Cooper Kupp set the all-time FCS receptions record Saturday on a night that he scored on a run and a punt return to help Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 48-17.

Kupp’s seventh catch of the game came in the fourth quarter to reach 396 in his career, passing Terrell Hudgins of Elon (2006-09). Kupp came in with 389 receptions, having already surpassed the FBS record of 387.

EWU’s eighth straight victory gave the Eagles (9-1, 7-0) the chance to tie North Dakota (8-0) for the Big Sky title if they win their regular-season finale at Portland State on Friday night.

Idaho State (2-8, 1-6) dropped its sixth straight game.

At Central Washington 37, Humboldt State 30

Quarterback Justin Lane threw for a school-record 469 yards as the Wildcats (7-3, 6-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) ended the season with their best record since 2010. Humboldt State (6-5, 3-5) was the preseason favorite to win the GNAC.

Lane completed 28 of 36 passes for three touchdowns. Justin Peterson had six catches for 148 yards. Jesse Zalk had five catches for 92 yards and two TDs. Lane’s third touchdown went to Nate Rauda, who caught six balls for 87 yards.

At Linfield 27, Pacific Lutheran 10

Ben Welch caught a 7-yard TD pass from Jon Schaub for the Lutes (5-4, 4-3 Northwest Conference), who jumped out to a 10-0 lead before succumbing to Linfield (8-1, 7-0).

At Pacific 39, Puget Sound 35

Hans Fortune threw for 333 yards and four TDs, becoming the Loggers’ (3-6, 1-6 NWC) all-time leader in passing yards (6,852), total yards (6,903) and passing touchdowns (58) in a loss to Pacific (4-6, 3-4).

Whitworth 53, at Lewis & Clark 20

Ian Kolste completed 32 of 41 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns as the Pirates (8-2, 6-1 NWC) finished with eight wins for the ninth time in school history. The Pioneers (0-9, 0-7) have lost 32 in a row.