CHENEY — Cooper Kupp became the Division I leader for career receiving yards, added to his D-I career touchdown-catch record with two more and Eastern Washington scored seven touchdowns after halftime in what was, technically, a come-from-behind 63-30 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

Kupp finished with 12 catches for 274 yards — with TD catches of 32 and 71 yards — and set the Division I receiving-yards record with 130 in the first half. He came in 107 yards behind Terrell Hudgins (Elon, 2006-09) and ended the game with 5,417 yards receiving. He has 64 TD receptions.

“He’s different, he just is,” Eagles coach Beau Baldwin said of Kupp. “He inspires us in so many ways, just to keep working and grinding. That’s what he is. He’s a leader.”

Gage Gubrud passed for 486 yards and six touchdowns, leading a furious comeback after halftime, when the Eagles (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky) trailed 23-14. Gubrud opened the half with a lightning drive capped by a 17-yard strike to Shaq Hill. After a UC Davis turnover, Gubrud faked a handoff at the 1 and bounced left to score.

The 63 points are Eastern’s most since 2001 (66 against Simon Fraser).

Manusamoa Luuga rushed for a career-high 160 yards with three TDs for UC Davis (1-4, 0-2).

At Pacific Lutheran 27, Pacific 16

Jon Schaub passed for two TDs for the Lutes (2-1, 1-0 Northwest Conference) and Darin Hardgrove ran 52 yards for another score in a win over Pacific (1-3, 0-1).

Willamette 63, at Puget Sound 24

The Loggers (2-1, 0-1 NWC) allowed 575 yards of offense and Willamette (2-2, 1-0) scored 32 consecutive points during the first half. Hans Fortune passed for 186 yards and two TDs for UPS.

Whitworth 28, at George Fox 23

Ian Kolste threw for 327 yards and three TDs, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as the Pirates (3-1, 1-0 NWC) defeated George Fox (0-3, 0-1).