The Falcons improve to .500 after 88-83 win.

Coleman Wooten’s game-high 27 points lifted Seattle Pacific over Concordia 88-83 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night at Brougham Pavilion.

Wooten shot 8 of 15 and 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He also had nine rebounds.

Joe Rasmussen added 22 points and eight rebounds and Trey Miller chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for SPU (7-7, 3-3 GNAC).

Drew Martin led the Cavs (6-7, 2-4) with 23 points and five assists. Bryan Michaels had 18 points and five assists.

Hockey

The Everett Silvertips’ Western Hockey League game at Portland was postponed because of weather conditions. No makeup date was announced.

The Silvertips’ next game is at home Wednesday against Spokane.

Basketball

• Tisha Phillips scored 20 points and Delaney Hodgins added 17 as the Eastern Washington (7-7, 2-1) women beat Montana 60-46 in a Big Sky game in Missoula.